THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has set April 18, 2024, as the date for judgement in a matter in which PF faction vice-president Given Lubinda is facing four counts of being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime. In count one, it is alleged that Lubinda on March 3, 2018, in Lusaka, received US$ 50,000 from China Africa Cotton Limited, property reasonably suspected of being a proceed of crime. Lubinda is in the second count alleged to have on February 2, 2019, received US$100,000 from Qingdao Ruichang Cotton Industrial Company Limited, property reasonably suspected of being a proceed of crime. In the third count, it is alleged that Lubinda on December 23, 2019, received US$80,000 from Qingdao Ruichang...



