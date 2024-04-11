The Lusaka High Court has granted an application of misjoinder for Justice Kenneth Mulife in a matter where he was sued for libel by former Judiciary research advocate Bright Kaluba. Kaluba alleges that Judge Mulife made defamatory remarks against him after he reported the High Court Judge to his superior for pre-writing judgments. As a former research advocate for Judge Mulife, Kaluba claims that he was often given files to prepare judgments even before parties appeared or made submissions before the judge. Kaluba, who has also sued the Attorney General as the second defendant, seeks a declaration of constructive dismissal, damages for constructive dismissal, mental anguish compensation, payment for accrued leave days, unpaid salaries and housing allowance, interest on any...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.