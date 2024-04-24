A LUSAKA woman, Misozi Phiri, has taken legal action against a doctor from Matero Level One Hospital in the Lusaka High Court, seeking damages of K10 million. Her lawsuit alleges that a surgical gauze was negligently left in her stomach following an operation. Phiri is suing Dr Mushota for damages including inconvenience, mental anguish, loss of quality of life, physical pain, physical deterioration, physical trauma, removal of the womb, emotional distress, mental distress, and a near-death experience. She has also named the Attorney General as a respondent in the case. According to the statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court Principal Registry, in May 2022 Dr Mushota diagnosed masses around Phiri’s uterus, weighing a total of 19 kilograms,...



