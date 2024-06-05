FORMER ZAF commander Eric Chimese has told the Economic and Financial Crimes Court that his farm, located in Eureka Baobab area, is not tainted property as it was acquired at fair value. Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Gilbert Phiri had asked the Court to forfeit to the State, properties allegedly belonging to Chimese, on grounds that they might be proceeds of crime. The state submitted that the total market value of the properties in issue is K91,400,000 and includes a property situated on plot number F/2303/Q in Ibex Hill, Farm 4302/313 in Eureka Baobab area in Lusaka, among others. In opposing the application, Chimese submitted that his farm was acquired and built at fair value, not the amount being suggested...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.