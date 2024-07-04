A STATE witness has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that the police officer who was allegedly assaulted by Emmanuel Mwamba sustained a painful neck after the incident. In this matter, it is alleged that Mwamba, who is PF-faction chairperson for information and publicity, on June 14, 2023, in Lusaka, assaulted Detective Inspector Simwenda Steven, an officer of the Zambia Police Service in the due execution of his duty. When the matter came up for continuation of trial before Magistrate Trevor Kasanda, Wednesday, Justin Makumba, 47, a Detective Chief Inspector at the Police Headquarters told the court that Simwenda informed him that he was assaulted as a result of Mwamba resisting arrest. “On June 15, 2023, I was on duty. I...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.