THE Lusaka High Court has dismissed a case in which the Zambia National Building Society sued News Diggers in 2022 for defamation, over an article headlined “ZNBS directors steal K649,000 after manipulating payroll, as police arrest 3”. High Court Judge Ian Mabbolobbolo has ruled that although ZNBS is a corporate body engaged in commercial activity, it is a government owned and controlled entity and therefore cannot sue for defamation. Justice Mabbolobbolo says it would be against public policy for a government owned and controlled body to not be open to uninhibited criticism by members of the public who may be affected directly or indirectly by the actions of such bodies. He further notes that admitting actions like the one launched...



