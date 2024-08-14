PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema’s Political Advisor, Levy Ngoma, and Trevor Mwiinde have told the High Court that Emmanuel Jay Banda’s allegation that they were behind his abduction and torture is incorrect, malicious and false. Ngoma has also told the court that at the time that Banda was allegedly abducted, he was at his farm in Chongwe. This is in a matter in which Banda, who is Petauke Independent MP, has sued Ngoma, Clayson Hamasaka, Trevor Mwiinde, and the state in the Lusaka High Court, seeking damages for his abduction. Banda wants a declaration that the alleged torture by Ngoma, Hamasaka, and Mwiinde, such as inflicting pain with a plank and a cable, pulling his tongue with a pair of pliers, tying...



