THE Constitutional Court has issued a stern warning to lawyer Anthony Kasolo for misleading the court by appearing without instructions from his client. The court cautioned Kasolo that if such conduct is repeated, it would file a formal complaint against him with the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ). This warning arose in a case where Nkulukusa Kalusa is seeking the court’s determination on whether former president Edgar Lungu and vice president Inonge Wina were lawfully in office, as they had not been sworn in by the Chief Justice. When the case was initially brought before Justices Margret Munalula, Arnold Shilima, and Judy Mulongoti, Kasolo, from Messrs. Mulilansolo Chambers, appeared on record for the plaintiff. However, he informed the court that...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.