THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has declined to grant two witchdoctors, who are accused of trying to assassinate President Hakainde Hichilema, bail. Allegations in the matter are that they were engaged by former Petauke Central Independent Member of Parliament Emmanuel Jay Banda’s younger brother to use charms to harm President Hichilema. Lusaka Resident Magistrate Fines Mayambu said in his ruling yesterday that he could not grant Leonard Phiri and Jasten Mabulesse Candunde bail because they were flight risks as they had already attempted to run away from custody. Phiri and Candunde are charged with knowledge of professing witchcraft and being in possession of charms. It is alleged that Phiri and Candunde, between November 22, 2024 and November 24, 2024, jointly and...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here