A FARMER has sued the state in the High Court demanding an order that he is the rightful owner and entitled to possession of the six peafowls and 10 ostriches that were seized by the Department of National Parks and Wildlife in 2022. Eddie Mushabati, trading as E.M FOWL Farm wants an order declaring that the ostriches are endemic to Zambia and are by Zambian laws not listed as protected animals, game animals and prescribed government trophies. Mushabati further wants an order declaring that he is entitled to compensation for the loss of earning capacity in respect of the birds that were seized. He also wants payment of damages for breach of agreement made between him and the state to...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here