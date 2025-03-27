PROCEEDINGS in the case involving former Kabushi Member of Parliament, Bowman Lusambo, who is charged with possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime, were adjourned yesterday due to a lack of running water at the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court. Lusambo is facing two counts of possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime, contrary to Section 71 of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act No. 19 of 2010. When the matter came up for continuation of defence before Chief Resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili on Wednesday, Lusambo’s lawyer, Charles Changano, applied for an adjournment, citing concerns over poor sanitation at the court premises. “The parties were ready this morning as we were coming. Unfortunately, as we were...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here