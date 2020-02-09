Green Eagles topple Nkana as log leaders

The battle for supremacy at the top of the log in the Super league has climaxed as Choma based side Green Eagles toppled Kitwe giants Nkana at the summit of the league.

This follows Eagles’ victory against Lusaka based Green Buffaloes who missed several opportunities themselves to win the match, but instead conceded a goal at home and let slip an opportunity to earn maximum points.

Eagles scored the only goal of the match through Ronald Chibwe and broke Buffaloes’ unbeaten run to dislodge Nkana at the helm. They have 40 points while Nkana is behind at 39.

A sluggish Nkana side struggled to hold on to their one goal lead against Lusaka Dynamos at the National Heroes Stadium, allowing a late equalizer in the 85th minute. Nkana’s talisman Idriss Mbombo had put his side into the lead 11 minutes into the first half.

By press time some of the teams had not played their matches as the league entered week 21, but Power Dynamos managed to whipped Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy by four goals to Zero.

Meanwhile in other matches, Nkwazi surprised soccer fanatics as the Police sponsored side beat Napsa Stars 1-0 in Lusaka to claim bragging rights. Bestone Chambeshi’s Kansanshi Dynamos overcame Red Arrows, beating the Zambia Army sponsored side by a goal to nil, while Buildcon were held to a goal less draw by Solwezi outfits Lumwana Radiants. Power Dynamos overcame KYSA with a 4-0 routing.