- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest DiggersHome / Goal Diggers / FAZ halts stadia re-development plans
FAZ halts stadia re-development plansBy Abraham Kalito on 26 Mar 2020
The Football Association of Zambia has clarified that plans to upgrade four stadia across the country are on hold as the association is yet to address the question of title to infrastructure.
In a statement, the association stated that FIFA requires the title to infrastructure in order to release funds for re-development of the facilities.
Without the approval of the titles, the plans by the local football association have since been put on hold.
“There is something excitedly going on in the background as regards infrastructural development in our game. The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has identified four stadia across the country for upgrading by FIFA under the agreed strategic objectives and projects with the global mother body. Stadia set to be upgraded by FIFA under the infrastructure development program are Kaole (Mansa), David Kaunda (Chipata), Independence (Solwezi) and Kasama Sports Stadium,” according to a statement issued by FAZ. “The glitch has been that member associations require title to the infrastructure that FIFA identifies to fund. The engagement has been quietly going in the background with the relevant provincial authorities while at the top of the process has been the office of the Attorney General to provide legal guidance.”
It stated that that part of the requirement was that the title could be given to the home club or FAZ as the situation may be deemed fit and trigger the process of development by FIFA.
“Previously, Maramba Stadium in Livingstone had been identified for grand renovations but the process of handing the title to Livingstone Pirates that is owned by the council to ensure access to FIFA resources dragged on with the offer expiring,” stated FAZ. “The spread of infrastructural projects across the country could ease the strain on the over-burdened stadia like National Heroes, Nkoloma, Sunset and Levy Mwanawasa Stadium but most importantly provide an opportunity for other regions beyond Lusaka and Copperbelt to host international matches.”
About Abraham Kalito
Abraham Kalito is interested in writing business, political, and human interest stories.
Related Items
- FAZ halts stadia re-development plans - 26 Mar 2020
- I’ve made it in life – Esther Phiri - 25 Mar 2020
- CAF sanctions FAZ over fans’ unruly behaviour - 25 Mar 2020
- Nkana FC joins COVID-19 sensitisation campaigns - 25 Mar 2020
- FAZ presidential hopeful Joseph Nkole to introduce technical sponsorship - 22 Mar 2020
-
Trending
- Lungu's full address: Zambia records 12 COVID-19 cases as lock down looms (44,036 views)
- I've made it in life - Esther Phiri (9,530 views)
- Ba Lungu, landeni na bantu twapapata (8,525 views)
- Zambian student chased from Chinese University over suspected COVID-19 (6,521 views)
- Lungu holds nation address on COVID-19 at 11:30hrs (6,514 views)
- Ba Lungu, landeni na bantu twapapata
- Lungu's full address: Zambia records 12 COVID-19 cases as lock down looms
- Arresting mealie meal customers signals a failed state
- Govt cuts praying time, allocates more operating hours to night clubs
- Lungu won't address nation in copy paste fashion like other leaders, he's in control - Dora
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «March 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- Coronavirus forces Lusaka’s Taj Pamodzi Hotel to close
- FAZ halts stadia re-development plans
- Court revokes arrest warrants issued against Kamanga, 5 others
- Coronavirus cases jump to 16
- Zambians must adhere to proper hygiene to prevent COVID-19 spread – Mujajati
- Fuel prices are only determined once crude cargo lands – ERB
- Legana sausage didn’t have foreign matter, health inspector tells court
- Security guard testifies in MTN employees’ attempted arson case
- Cabinet directs State institutions to submit schedules of staff who can work from home
- Ba UPND, Osasunga evidence monga reg, give us imweee!
- Internet connectivity will likely impact UNZA’s e-learning lessons – NAQEZ
- ABA asks UN body to intervene in Sangwa case
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article