Kamusoko, Mangani on path to recovery

THE Super league, known by the majority of Zambians as ‘Bola yapa Zed’, was suspended indefinitely but by the time the Football Association of Zambia will announce resumption dates, a number of squads will have all players ready for action, including those who were poised to stay out of action longer due to severe injuries.

The COVID-19 is, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), poised to hit its peak in the coming weeks, implying that major international events, football leagues and tournaments would remain suspended until the outbreak is eradicated.

The period, however, has proved to be an opportunity for those injured to recover just in time for the next action.

Zanaco’s Mangani Banda is one such player who has shown tremendous progress during the quarantine period.

The club’s media team has reported that the former Under 20 short stopper is responding well to treatment after a month-long injury layoff.

The former ‘Bola na Lesa’ star sustained a right foot injury during a training session at Heroes Stadium in Lusaka late February, 2020.

But the club’s physiotherapist, Gilbert Musonda, announced to Zanaco media team that Banda was recuperating well, adding that he was pleased with the rate of his recovery.

“He is undergoing Physio treatment and he is expected to be back in training once training resumes,” Musonda said.

Zesco United’s midfielder Thabani Kamusoko is also reportedly recovering from his long-term injury sustained early this year.

Zesco’s media team stated that the player is optimistic of recovering sooner rather than later.