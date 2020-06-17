The Zambia Rugby Union says it is using the COVID-19 ‘downtime’ to implement ScrumIT Rugby Management System (RMS) to streamline the administration of the union and empower clubs in Zambia.

According to a press release, Zambia Rugby President Brigadier General Clement Sinkala says the union has embarked on improving its administrative capacity by adopting the use of the RMS, an online Rugby administration and player registration software which is internet based developed in South African and accessible from any browser.

“When the novel Coronavirus rudely interrupted all sports in the world and in Zambia, my Board and I decided to look at avenues to use the ‘downtime’ to improve rugby in Zambia. Implementing the scrumIT system was a wise decision and I believe that the Zambia Rugby Union and all our Members will benefit greatly down the line from increased efficiency and enhanced governance compliance,” Brig Gen Sinkamba said.

Zambia has thus emulated South Africa, Zimbabwe, Kenya and Botswana who have been using the software for sometime.

The scrumIT system has a range of features that include: Union and Club/School Management, Player registrations, Talent identification and squad management, Document and video management services, Fixture management, Online real-time scoring with integrated competition logs, Social media integration, Individual player statistics, Next of kin contact information, medical aid information, Player transfers (Inter-club, inter-regional and international), Referee management and allocations, Coaching Management, Inter-club and federation communication (bulk email), Player injury recording, Disciplinary process and player sanction management, Comprehensive reporting services.