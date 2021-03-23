PRISON Leopards coach Ishmael Balanga has taunted Nkana and Napsa Stars saying they have more cause to worry about relegation than his team.

Leopards were promoted from Division One last season and started the Super Division brightly under coach Mwenya Chipepo who has since moved to Ndola side Indeni.

Following the departure of Chipepo, the club engaged Balanga who has struggled to settle so far.

Balanga said in an interview, Tuesday, that despite the team’s recent struggles, he is not worried about relegation because other teams are in a worse position than his side.

“We don’t talk about relegation now the team will not be relegated, maybe Kitwe United, maybe Lumwana can talk about relegation not Prison Leopards, no… We are number seven, we don’t talk about relegation, there is Napsa, there is Nkana,” Balanga said.

Napsa and Nkana have struggled in the league this season with their form seeing them wallow in the drop zone when their competitors are challenging for the top four places.

Napsa are 15th with 21 points while Nkana are in 14th with 20 points.

Balanga said Leopards have every chance to make a historic Confederation Cup berth because the league is still open.

“We are still fighting, no one has won the league, no one is a champion, no one is relegated. There is a chance for us to win games. We have [the] fighting spirit, we will catch up, we still have 15 games to play. Anything can happen, we can come back, why not qualify for Confederation games?” said Baranga.