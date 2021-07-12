PRESSURE is mounting on Chipolopolo coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic following a poor run of results at the on – going COSAFA Senior Challenge Cup in South Africa.

Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Andrew Kamanga has expressed concern at the continued poor show of results by the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations kings.

Writing in his Monday Column on the FAZ website, Kamanga said Football House as provided all that is needed for the senior national team to produced results.

Zambia’s latest plunge sees them on the brink of being eliminated from the COSAFA Senior Challenge Cup after opening up their campaign with back to back defeats.

“On the Chipolopolo that is out in South Africa for the 2021 COSAFA Cup assignment, we have noted the poor start to their title defence and urged them to re-focus and represent our country honourably. They still have two more games to play, and the expectation is that the team can still salvage their campaign,” Kamanga said.

“On our part we have provided the team with everything they need to ensure that they succeed and expect that they reciprocate with good results.”

Evidently, Micho has been among the most supported National Team coaches in recent past with FAZ managing to secure high profile friendly matches for the Serbian to mold a team that will re-establish itself as a force on the continent.

However, that support has not translated on the pitch where it matters the most.

Kamanga said the technical bench needs to use the COSAFA as part of their preparation for the World Cup qualifiers which will start in September.

“Our expectation is that the technical bench will use this tournament to gauge players that can be considered for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in September. We wish the team all the best in the final two group matches at the on-going Cosafa Cup,” said Kamanga.