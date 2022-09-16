TEAM Zambia has intensified preparations ahead of the U-19 African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5 Youth Games to be hosted in Lilongwe, Malawi this December. Zambia’s Region 5 Games Chef de Mission Thandeka Soko said athletes and sports federations must ensure that they are prepared to represent the country in the best possible way in the upcoming games. Soko who recently visited Malawi to tour the facilities in the host country said there is a need for discipline, dedication, and commitment to training if athletes are to come back home with medals for the nation. She said all athletes that are chosen to represent the country will have to undergo extensive scrutiny to avoid age cheating which can be…...



