GREEN Buffaloes have opened a six-point lead at the summit of the Midlands Netball Association (MINA) league table after beating Napsa in the Week 14 rescheduled games played in Kabwe. The matches played at the Kabwe Tennis Club saw Buffaloes increase their points tally to 45 ahead of hosts Prison Leopards. Buffaloes showed their zeal to defend the title when they won the first quarter 13-5 and doubled the lead to 17-8 to have the half time score 26-12. Napsa came back stronger in the third quarter to narrowly reduce the deficit to 26-15 but the soldiers proved too strong for the pensioners as they walked away with a final score of 49-27. Prison earned free points in a walkover…...



