ZAMBIAN’S chess player Likando Namakau continued with her impressive form when she defeated Rosemary Amadasu of Nigeria to move into the third position at the ongoing 2022 Africa Individual championship in Lagos, Nigeria. The victory in the fifth round pushed Namakau’s points tally to 3.5 out of the possible five while others with the same points tally included Joy Onaja of Nigeria sitting fourth, Angola’s Jemima Paul who occupied the fifth slot while Nigerian pair of Bridget Micheal and Ofowino Toritsemuwa sat sixth and seventh respectively. Namakau and four others were half-a-point shy of second-placed Women International Master (WIM) Caxita Esperanza of Angola. Women Candidate Master (WCM) Bertha Phiri also managed a win against Sandra Aramude of Nigeria while WIM…...



