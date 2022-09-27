FIDE Master (FM) Nase Lungu defeated Nigerian Joel Adebayo in the seventh round to remain on course for the podium finish at the ongoing 2022 Africa Individual chess competition in Lagos, Nigeria. With only two rounds of games remaining to play, Lungu remained the only Zambian player with a realistic chance to win a medal in the Open Section. The victory pushed Lungu’s points tally to five and was 1.5 points shy of category leader Grandmaster (GM) Adly Ahmed of Egypt on 6.5 points. Lungu had an equal number of points with two other players in International Master (IM) Ortega Mariano of Cape Verde, fourth on the table, and IM Fy Antenaina of Madagascar who occupied the fifth position above…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.