THE Women’s national team says the international friendly against the Netherlands will give them a clear picture of what to expect at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup to be held in Australia and New Zealand. Speaking in an interview after Wednesday’s morning training session, midfielder Ireen Lungu said the high-profile fixture against the Netherlands is a platform that will give the team a clear picture of what to expect at the World Cup. Lungu said the Netherlands is a good side that will give them the needed exposure and confidence as they continue building on their World Cup preparations. “This year has been a busy one for the team. We continue to work extra hard for the Netherland friendly…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.