THE Handball Association of Zambia (HAZ) says defending the International Handball Federations (IHF) title is the ultimate target for the U-17 and 20 teams in the tournament set to run from October 17-28 in Harare, Zimbabwe. The IHF trophy acts as both qualifiers for the handball Africa Cup of Nations and IHF continental trophy set for Egypt next year. Zambia are the defending champions both in the U-17 and U-20 categories after winning on home soil in 2019 during the games played at the Automotive futsal Sports Arena in Lusaka. HAZ president Victor Bwalya said the ultimate target for the teams is to defend the titles. “The teams have intensified preparations looking at the time remaining before the games start…....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.