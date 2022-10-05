FIFA Instructor Felix Tangawarima says training of female referees plays a critical role in growing the women’s and girls’ game in Zambia. Speaking during the official opening of a five-day women referees course that has attracted 32 female referees at the Tecla Hotel in Lusaka, Tangawarima said development is a process and not a once-off activity. Tangawarima, who is also COSAFA Referees Manager has noted that the achievements recorded by the Zambia Women’s National Team and their junior teams will be more meaningful if they are supported by a cadre of trained referees. “I want to thank FAZ for organizing such a wonderful program, you have actually a vigorous program in terms of referees’ development. Development is a process and…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.