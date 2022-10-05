SARAGO Motors has injected in a whooping K250,000 to become headline sponsors into this year’s Zambia International Motor Rally which revs off in Lusaka on October 21-23. Speaking during the unveiling ceremony at East Park on Tuesday, Sarago Motors Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Luonde Kyanamina said the company was excited about the partnership and being headline sponsors for the second year running. Kyanamina said motor sport is one of the Prestigious competitions in Africa and was proud to be associated with the Zambia Motor Sport Association. “We are ecstatic to be the title sponsor for the 2022 Zambia International Motor Rally for the second time in a row. This is because, for over 50 years, this rally has proven to…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.