FOOTBALL Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Andrew Kamanga has described the death of Association life member Patrick Nkole as a big blow to the football fraternity. Nkole, a former KK11 defender and ‘Mighty’ Mufulira Wanderers legend died in Ndola in the early hours of Wednesday following a short illness. Kamanga said death had robbed the country of one of the great servants of the game of football. He said the late Nkole has left a footprint on the Zambian game and his club Mufurila Wanderers. “On behalf of my executive and the entire football family I wish to convey my commiserations to the Nkole family on the demise of one the game’s greatest servants. Mr. Patrick Nkole, who was part…...



