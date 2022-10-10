ZAMBIA Under-20 coach Chisi Mbewe says there is need for his lads to be more clinical in front of goal despite thrashing hosts eSwatini to maintain their unbeaten run at the ongoing TotalEnergies2023 AFCON/COSAFA championships in eSwatini. Goals from Emmanuel Mukosha and Lombe Mutale were enough to earn Zambia maximum points as they look to conclude their group game against Botswana tomorrow. Zambia has booked a slot into the semi-finals, but coach Mbewe insists that he has a record to protect against Botswana before thinking about the semi-final encounter. “We return all the glory to God for the free injury game and sweet victory we have recorded. Well, eSwatini gave us a good run in the game. They pushed us…...



