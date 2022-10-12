ENOCK Mwepu has hinted that his playing days may not be over yet in a tweet posted on his official Twitter account yesterday. The playmaker had earlier announced that he was unable to continue gracing the football pitch after he was diagnosed with a heart condition which forced him into retirement at the age of 24. But his latest message on the social media giant seems to suggest that he is not going to quit without a fight. In his tweet, Mwepu writes: “IT’S NOT OVER UNTIL MY GOD SAYS IT’S OVER”. The tweet which was shared twice by the midfielder has over 90,000 likes and was retweeted more than 11,000 times. It is not clear what Mwepu meant by…...



