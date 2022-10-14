THE Zambia U-20 faces a tricky and stubborn Angola in the semi-finals this afternoon for an important TotalEnergies U-20 AFCON spot set to be held in Egypt in 2023 with coach Chisi Mbewe saying the unblemished record needs to be protected. After finishing the group stage with a 100 percent win record without conceding a goal and scoring six, the Chisi Mbewe tutored side will have to deliver another extraordinary performance in order to get an automatic qualification to the AFCON. Coach Mbewe said everything the team has fought for in the last three games would mean nothing if they fail to progress to the finals of the tournament which would earn them an automatic qualification to the Africa Cup…....



