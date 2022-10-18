MTN Super League side Nkwazi Football Club has appointed Tenant Chilumba as the club’s new head coach replacing Denis Makinka with immediate effect. Chilumba who has been technical director since March when he joined the club will be assisted by Billy Mwanza. According to a statement issued by the club’s general secretary Mike Lumai, the club is confident that the new coach will turn their fortunes arounds. Lumai said Chilumba, with vast experience, has what it takes to take the team out of the relegation zone. “We wish to inform the public that the club has appointed Tenant Chilumba as new head coach taking over from Dennis Makinka with immediate effect. The club is confident that Mr Chilumba will turn…...



