THE Zambia Army-sponsored outfit Green Buffaloes netball club was yesterday crowned champions of the Netball Zambia Independence Tournament held at Mukuba Mall in Kitwe. Buffaloes beat service rivals Prison Leopards 12-11 in a tightly contested fixture that attracted huge crowds at the Mukuba mall in Kitwe. To progress to the finals the Beaty Nakazwe captained side thrashed Red Arrows 19-8 while Leopards beat Lusaka City Council (LCC) 10-17 in a tight match. Impressive Buffaloes so far boast of having won the MINA League title, Zambia Army Commander’s Netball Tournament trophy, and the Netball Zambia Independence Tournament trophy. Speaking in an interview after being crowned champions, Nakazwe said the team deserved the trophy looking at the commitment from all the players…...



