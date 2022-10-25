ZESCO United and Kenyan international goalkeeper Ian Otieno has reportedly not trained with the team since his error in a 1-1 draw against Royal AM of South Africa in the CAF Confederation Cup first-round second leg at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium. Otieno made a schoolboy error after catching a back pass inside his area which led to Royal AM equalizing with a well-taken freekick to dump Zesco out of the competition on the away goal rule following a scoreless draw in the first leg. The elimination also saw the sacking of head coach Mumamba Numba after failing to guide the team to the group stages in CAF competitions for a second year running. In an interview after beating Kansanshi Dynamos in…...



