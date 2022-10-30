Youth and Sports Minister Elvis Nkandu at the induction meeting of Cabinet and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

GOVERNMENT has hailed Chilanga Cement for supplementing its efforts to promote sports and wellness through the Annual Corporate Golf Day aimed at raising funds for charity in Chilanga. On Friday, Chilanga Cement and Chilanga Golf club management hosted the 11th edition of the Annual corporate golf day which attracted over 100 corporate golfers from different corporate entities. The golf tournament attracted golfers from Zambia Sugar, Total Energies, and Toyota Zambia among many others, and was scooped by Lindham which comprised of players Hamuzala Muzandu, Marlon Chitalu, Jullian Muntari, and Kelvin Imbuwa who amassed 108 points. Platchem claimed the second position with 108 points while the Chilanga Golf Club Committee came out third after collecting 103 points. Zambia Sugar finished fourth…...