KABWE Warriors’ poor form continued as they suffered their fourth defeat of the season away to Kansanshi Dynamos. Warriors are now winless in eight games and have suffered three defeats in the last four games. Bruce Musakanya scored the all-important goal in the 33rd minute to claim all three points for Dynamos and coach Boyd Mulwanda said his team can get results in every game. “This helps us to continue working hard. At least we know that we can get positive results in every game we play,” Mulwanda said. Warriors assistant coach Humphrey Malikoni admitted that there is a lot of work needed for the team to get out of the rough patch they were going through. The win pushed…...



