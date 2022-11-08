THE Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) has expressed confidence that Zambia will host a successful 2023 Africa Championship owing to a strong political will from the government. Speaking in an interview after touring the National Heroes stadium and OYDC-Zambia facilities, CAA Director Lamine Faty said they are confident the event will be successful as the government has assured full support to the event. Faty said the political will from the Zambian government gives them confidence the 2023 U-18 African championships will be a success. Faty who was accompanied by CAA development and technical director Aziz Daouda said all the concerns they had when coming to tour the facilities disappeared following a high meeting with sports minister Elvis Nkandu and the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.