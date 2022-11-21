ZAMBIA National Service (ZNS) Commandant Lieutenant General Maliti Solochi has promoted Judoka and Serviceman Steven Munga’ndu from the rank of Private to Corporal and subsequently to Sergeant following his outstanding performances at international competitions since 2019. Mung’andu who has won five medals in international engagements since 2019 was promoted over the weekend by the ZNS commandant. The Judoka won a silver medal at the Dakar African open championship in 2020 and four bronze medals at the Yaoundé open African championship in 2019, Madagascar open championship in 2020, the Oran Algerian African championship, and Dakar Senegal African open championships in 2022. Speaking in an interview yesterday, Lt Gen Solochi said the judoka deserves to be celebrated for putting up a splendid…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.