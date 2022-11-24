Referees Association of Zambia (RAZ) referee’s manager Aziph Banda says the association is proud of the achievements of FIFA referee Janny Sikazwe and has since urged young referees to emulate him. Sikazwe was the center referee as Belgium edged past wasteful Canada in their World Cup opener on Wednesday. A Michy Batshuayi goal at the end of the first half was enough to secure Belgium three points in Group F as they opened their account in Qatar. Speaking in an interview, Thursday, Banda said RAZ is proud of Sikazwe’s performance so far at the World Cup. “We are proud of Janny Sikazwe’s performance in the game he officiated at the World Cup involving Belgium and Canada. He controlled the game…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.