FORMER 400m hurdle World Champion Samuel Matete has urged Region Five bound athletes not to underrate themselves but go out there and prove they are the best. Speaking in an interview, Tuesday, Matete urged athletes to believe in themselves and go out of their way in order to achieve what they have never achieved. “To you athletes, do not underrate yourselves, you are all winners and your time has come for you to go and prove yourselves. This is your time to achieve your dreams and make Zambia proud,” Matete said. Matete said all athletes were winners until they competed hence the need for everyone to be positive. He urged athletes to be good ambassadors and be determined enough to…...



