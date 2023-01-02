ZAMBIA’s International Master (IM) sensation Andrew Kayonde says he will do his best at the 2023 Cape Town Masters Challenge in South Africa. The Cape Town Masters IM Norm invitational Challenge to be hosted by Chess Western Province will run from January 4 to 8, 2023 in Sea Point, Cape Town. Speaking in an interview, Sunday, Kayonde said the lineup of 10 players expected to contest a five-day event, is strong. “The line-up is strong. It consists of a Grandmaster from Egypt, three experienced International Masters, three Fide Masters, and some very tough upcoming players. I will put in my level best. I have a big name in African chess circles. I also make very intense opposition,” Kayonde said. Known…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.