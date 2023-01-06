THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has settled for coaches Wedson Nyirenda and Bruce Mwape to undergo a CAF pro licensing course in Morocco this year. And Zambia Football Coaches Association (ZAFCA) president Danny Kabwe has given a one-week grace period for coaches to pay membership and licensing fees or be ineligible to practice in Zambia. Meanwhile, speaking during the ZAFCA membership drive launch at the Football house, FAZ Deputy General Secretary Joseph Chipampwe said Zambia had been given two slots (for coaches to train) out of the five that they had requested. “We have also opened doors for some of our local coaches to upgrade their badges in foreign jurisdictions. We are sending some coaches to Morocco for the…...



