NKANA coach Beston Chambeshi says his club is desperate for a striker but the challenge is that players are not available currently. Nkana’s hitman, Alex Ng’onga is expected to leave the club with TP Mazembe as his possible destination. The Kitwe giants are currently experiencing a dip in form and they dropped into the relegation zone at the weekend after losing 1-0 to Kabwe Warriors at Railways Stadium in Kabwe. Warriors striker Akakulubelwa Mwachiaba scored for Mumamba Numba’s men to hand Nkana their sixth loss of the season. After the match, Chambeshi told SuperSport that the club needs a striker. “We are looking for a striker, but the problem is that there are no players who we can target. Every…...



