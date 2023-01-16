CHIPOLOPOLO coach Avram Grant says the AFCON-bound Under-20 squad needs to have a strong mentality for a successful tournament. Speaking when he visited the squad in training, Grant said the players need to work as a team to achieve a common goal. The gaffer has been combing through various possibilities as he settles into his job and has been busy watching local league matches and academy games. Grant said there is a lot of talent in the U20 squad but cautioned players that talent alone was not enough to take them places. He urged players to remain disciplined and focused as they strive to realise their dreams at the 2023 Egypt TotalEnergies AFCON tournament. “You are here because you have…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.