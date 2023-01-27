GOVERNMENT has called on sports associations to expedite the process of affiliating themselves to the Sports Council of Zambia (SCZ) to allow his ministry to release grant money in good time. Speaking in an interview Thursday, Sports Minister Elvis Nkandu said the delayed payment of affiliation fees by sports associations is what has delayed the release of grants by the government. Nkandu said the government is ready to release developmental funds to the association but was waiting for the sports federation to affiliate with SCZ. “We are calling on associations to expedite the process of affiliating themselves with the Sports Council of Zambia (SCZ) so that we can release the grant money in time. We are ready as a government…...



