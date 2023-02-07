BESTON Chambeshi says Chipolopolo should not be used for trials at the expense of getting results ahead of next month’s back-to-back AFCON qualifiers against Lesotho. Chambeshi has expressed concern over the continued rotation of players in the national team. He says Chipolopolo should have permanent players, with only a few being fused in when necessary. Speaking in an interview, Monday, Chambeshi said only players enjoying good form must don the kopa jersey. “At this stage, it’s about results and not trials. Let me say this and quote me correctly, the national team should not be used as a place for trials. Let’s pick players that will come and add value to the national team setup. For a player to be…...



