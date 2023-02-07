GREEN Buffaloes coach Masauso Tembo says he is not worried about the team’s position on the MTN Super League table after drawing 1-all with Forest Rangers at Edwin Imboela Stadium on Saturday.

Tembo’s men took the lead when Jack Chirwa put a thunderous freekick into the back of the net with 18 minutes played, but Quadri Kola levelled the scores from the penalty spot to rescue a point for the visitors early in the second half.

Speaking after the stalemate, Tembo said Buffaloes were taking each game as it came.

“We are taking each game as it comes and not on the position we are on the log table. We put the loss behind us and focus on our next match against Prison Leopards. We do not care about positions on the table but we keep improving our performance and fighting to attain our position. We are just enjoying our game,” Tembo said.

“When I joined the club, I was told to enjoy the game, that is what we are doing. We remain focused and trying to improve ourselves and competing with any team but against ourselves”.

However, Tembo expressed disappointment with the draw, saying his team was punished for what it had planned.

“I think the way we planned during the week is how we were punished. So, it is more painful, to get punished for what you planned. Forest is doing very well and we knew it was going to be a tough match. It’s obviously painful to drop points at home but we pick up the pieces and forge ahead,” said Tembo.

Green Buffaloes remain fourth on the table with 35 points while Forest Rangers are second with 38 points, four points behind league leaders Power Dynamos.