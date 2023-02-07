ZANACO midfielder Salulani Phiri says he is apologetic about his behaviour after headbutting an opponent during their Week 22 MTN Super League fixture against Prison Leopards at National Heroes Stadium. In the heat of the moment, the midfielder headbutted Prison Leopards player Francis Zulu after an altercation and was shown a straight red card by referee Chansa Chola. Phiri failed to manage his anger levels after he was shown a Red Card by referee Chola and went a step further, grabbing the shirt of the official with only his teammates managing to restrain him from assaulting the official further. In a statement issued by Phiri, the midfielder said he takes full responsibility for his bad behaviour in the match against…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.