CHESS Federation of Zambia president Leslie Chikuse says five countries have confirmed participation in the Zambia Women’s Open Chess tournament set for March 10 at the Fair View Hotel. In an interview, Wednesday, Chikuse said the federation was expecting more countries to confirm before the close of business this week. The countries that have confirmed participation are Kenya, Malawi, Botswana, Tanzania and Gabon. Chikuse said the tournament was open for all women and school-going pupils to participate. “We are set to host the Zambia Women’s open chess tournament to be held here in Lusaka at the Fair View Hotel on March 10, 2023. So far, five countries have confirmed participation and these include, Malawi, Botswana, Kenya, Tanzania and Gabon. Zimbabwe…...



