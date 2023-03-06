POWER Dynamos’ Andy Boyeli scored a hat-trick in a 5-nil rout of Buildcon at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola yesterday. Buildcon Coach Nchimunya Mweetwa described the embarrassing defeat as painful, saying football can kill one. It all came alive in the second half against 10-man Buildcon with a five-star showing from Power who opened a seven-point lead atop the league. Power has reason to believe that Boyeli may be the messiah to lead them to the promised Land of their seventh title. This is because for a player to score eight goals in six games since his arrival from Chambishi FC, they have something special on their hands. Boyeli has actually surpassed the seven goals he scored all seasons for Chambishi…...



