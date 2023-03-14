ZAMBIA’S Women Fide Master (WFM) Constance Mbatha put up exciting performances, scoring an impressive seven points in eight rounds to bag the 2023 Zambia Open Ladies Chess tournament held at Fairview Hotel in Lusaka. The former national women’s champion pocketed a K10,000 top prize. Having collected a point on no-show Innocentia Kabwesha in round one, Mbatha managed three straight victories against Kabamba Bwalya, former national champion Joy Mtine, and Namakau Likando before registering her first and only loss at the competition to Zimbabwe’s Christine Makwena in the fifth round. However, Mbatha bounced back strongly by mastering three wins against Portiah Mututubanya from Nkwazi Chess Club, Vivian Sitali and Women Candidate Master (WCM) Bertha Phiri. Mbatha had a record of seven…...



