MUZA FC proprietor Keith Mweemba says his team is ready to represent the country in CAF inter-club football. Speaking in an interview, Monday, Mweemba said MUZA would need financial support and partners if they qualified for continental football. The Mazabuka-based side has a possibility of finishing in the top two of the MTN-FAZ Super League where they currently sit third on the log with 43 points, tied with Green Buffaloes who have a better goal difference. MUZA are six points behind league leaders Power Dynamos who are on 50 points with eight games to go. “We are ready for continental football and when you are sponsoring a team in the Super League, you should be prepared for such eventualities. When…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.